Azerbaijan initiates mine problem's inclusion in SDGs - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan has initiated mine problem's inclusion in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the country's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration."

Ahmadov pointed out that, according to statistics, the number of mine deaths in the world exceeds 100–120 million people.

“Our goal is to take global steps to prevent these deaths. In Azerbaijan, people are still becoming victims of mines,” he added.

To note, the event is taking place in Baku.

Meanwhile, after the second Karabakh war in 2020, 77 percent of the people who died from mine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10, 2020, landmines have claimed the lives of over 350 people in the liberated areas, resulting in over 60 fatalities and nearly 290 injuries.

