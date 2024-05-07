Sustainable Development Goals face global threats - Azerbaijani Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are facing global threats, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at the 4th SDG Dialogue themed “Stakeholder consultations on Azerbaijan's 4th Voluntary National Review and progress on five SDGs”, Trend reports.

According to Ahmadov, Azerbaijan is already submitting its 4th National Report.

"Most countries have adopted the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a global development initiative.

Azerbaijan prioritizes the SDGs, emphasizing their significance for future progress. However, global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, hinder the realization of these goals,” he added.

To note, Baku is hosting the 4th SDG Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder consultations on Azerbaijan's 4th Voluntary National Review and progress on five SDGs.”

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel