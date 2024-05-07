Soft loans in Azerbaijan encourage women's entrepreneurship - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Soft loans of more than 50 million manat ($29.4 million) have been distributed among 800 investment initiatives in Azerbaijan with the goal of supporting the growth of women entrepreneurs, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made this statement at the 4th SDG Dialogue, which was themed "Stakeholder consultations on Azerbaijan's 4th Voluntary National Review and progress on five SDGs."

According to him, this signifies Azerbaijan's prioritization of the project.

“It's worth mentioning that the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, operating under the Ministry of Economy in Azerbaijan, has disbursed over 50 million manat ($29.4 million) in soft loans to support over 800 investment projects focused on advancing women's entrepreneurship between the first quarters of 2020 and 2024. This initiative has facilitated the creation of over 1,000 new job opportunities,” he added.

To note, Baku is hosting the 4th SDG Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder consultations on Azerbaijan's 4th Voluntary National Review and progress on five SDGs.”

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel