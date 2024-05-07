COP29 in Azerbaijan expected to be successful event - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. I am confident that COP29, which is going to be held in Azerbaijan, will be successful, Assistant Administrator and Director, Bureau for Policy and Programme Support (BPPS) of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Marcos Athias Neto said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the 4th SDG Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration."

“COP29 is scheduled at a crucial juncture. I am confident that this event will be conducted successfully. Within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals, there are objectives dedicated to addressing climate change, underscoring its significance,” he emphasized.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan has committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions until 2050.

“I firmly believe that Azerbaijan will attain even greater triumphs along this path. The UN will extend its expertise to Azerbaijan in the realm of climate change. Ahead of COP29, the UN Development Program will provide Azerbaijan with support in this endeavor,” he added.

To note, Baku is hosting the 4th SDG Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration."

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel