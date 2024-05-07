Azerbaijan's Azercell eyes to launch myriad solar energy-run radio stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan's Azercell plans to launch up to 40 radio stations operating on solar energy this year, the company's representative Shirin Aliyeva said during the presentation of the first Sustainable Development Report (ESG) for 2023, Trend reports.

“Up to 40 solar-powered radio stations will launch this year by Azercell. This will greatly lower communications' carbon footprint and increase environmental friendliness,” she emphasized.

To note, last year, Azercell’s profit amounted to nearly 570 million manat ($335 million), and the market share - 48.2 percent.

