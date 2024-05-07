Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with Iranian ambassador

Politics Materials 7 May 2024 14:01 (UTC +04:00)

Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, met with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, in connection with the end of his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in political, trade-economic, energy, agricultural, and other spheres were discussed at the meeting.

Shahin Mustafayev wished Seyed Abbas Mousavi success in his future activities.

