BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue is taking place in Baku on the topic “Stakeholder Consultation on 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration", Trend reports.

Officials from Azerbaijan's central executive authority, including Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, and foreign organizations with local representation are in attendance at the event.

Will be updated