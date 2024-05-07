Azerbaijan and Slovakia keep developing ties - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia continue to develop, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told reporters at the business forum between the countries held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Regrettably, our trade metrics aren't particularly robust. Presently, seven Slovak companies are active in Azerbaijan. Following the forum we've organized, we anticipate further advancement in our trade relations. A total of over 90 companies' representatives are participating in this forum. This business event was arranged during the visit of the Slovak Prime Minister to Azerbaijan. We envision collaboration flourishing across industries, agriculture, and IT.

Bilateral exports are currently limited, necessitating expansion. We aim to bolster not only product exports but also services,” he added.

To note, Baku hosts the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum. The forum is attended by 37 companies from Slovakia and 55 companies, state agencies, and organizations from Azerbaijan.

