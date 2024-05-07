Azerbaijan reveals number of local active women's resource centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. There are seventeen women's resource centers running in Azerbaijan, Chair of the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Family, Women and Children Issues Bahar Muradova said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue themed “Stakeholder Consultation on 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration."

According to her, the centers provide various trainings for women.

“More than 800 women gained expertise through these centers' programs and went on to start their own businesses.

The centers face sustainability challenges, which should also be considered," she added.

To note, the event is taking place in Baku.

