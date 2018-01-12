AzerGold opens tender on services for generators

12 January 2018 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC opens tender to buy spare parts for generators
Business 21 December 2017 16:54
Australia shows interest in Azerbaijan’s biggest gold deposit (PHOTO)
Business 19 October 2017 18:03
AzerGold CJSC announces tender on security services at Chovdar plant
Business 6 October 2017 15:29
AzerGold announces tender on provision of medical services at Chovdar plant
Economy news 4 October 2017 19:45
Azerbaijan to send gold, silver to Switzerland for refining
Economy news 19 April 2017 12:37
Azerbaijan plans to produce over 1 ton of gold at one of mines
Economy news 11 March 2017 08:10
Azerbaijan plans to produce over 1 ton of gold at one of mines
Economy news 10 March 2017 20:56
AzerGold to start repairs at ore processing plant
Economy news 13 October 2016 20:25
AzerGold announces tenders
Economy news 12 September 2016 17:42