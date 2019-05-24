Deloitte Azerbaijan introduces fourth edition of Business Outlook in Azerbaijan

24 May 2019 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Deloitte Azerbaijan is pleased to introduce the fourth edition of our macroeconomic report, the Business Outlook in Azerbaijan.

The report features unique data gathered in March and April 2019 via a survey of the top management of Azerbaijan’s leading companies. Along with a study of the overall economic environment, this time we also analyzed the trends in the financial services industry, took an in-depth look into the development of the non-oil sector and examined the attraction of foreign direct investment.

Respondents take a keen interest in the development of the non-oil sector and more than half of them expect agriculture and tourism to demonstrate the fastest growth over the next five years.

At the same time, the majority of respondents (86 percent) acknowledged that the government`s efforts to support and develop the Azerbaijani non-oil sector were effective to some degree.

The majority of respondents indicated that direct foreign investment has a positive overall impact on Azerbaijani economy. Survey participants said that protecting the rights of investors and improving the transparency and stability of tax and economic policies are the best measures to increase Azerbaijan’s attractiveness for foreign investment.

You can download the full report from Deloitte’s corporate website: https://deloi.tt/2QiQuHZ

