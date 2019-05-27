AtaBank to serve intensively on occasion of UEFA Final match

27 May 2019 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

On the occasion of UEFA Europa League Final Football Match AtaBank OJSC will be working intensively during 6 days.

To provide customers access to the banking services next branches of the Bank will serve on May 27 till June 1 from 09:00-20:00:

  • Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; Tel: (012) 437 23 71, 437 23 72
  • Yeni Hayat branch - Baku, Z.Aliyeva avenue, 55; Tel: (012) 598 22 94; 598 22 95
  • Sahil division - Baku, Pushkin str, 9; Tel: (012) 598 11 36

This decision was made to ensure that the residents of Baku and tourists visiting Azerbaijan during an important sporting event are provided with unhindered access to banking services.

Operating more than 25 years AtaBank OJSC is a modern universal Azerbaijani bank. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

