Cluster SME Company’s criteria approved in Azerbaijan

25 June 2019 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The criteria of the Cluster SME Company (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) were approved upon the decision of the collegium of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes, Trend reports.

A certificate issued by the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises agreed with the Ministry of Taxes testifies the compliance of the Cluster SME Company with the criteria.

The Legal Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes has been instructed to send the decision to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice for its inclusion into the Azerbaijani State Registry of Legal Acts within three days.

The Media and Communication Center of the Ministry of Taxes was also instructed to publish the approved regulatory legal act on the official website of the Ministry of Taxes after publishing the decision in the Azerbaijani State Registry of Legal Acts.

The criteria were developed in accordance with Article 8.1.1 of the Azerbaijani presidential decree #148 dated June 26, 2018 "On ensuring the activity of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises" and the Azerbaijani civil legislation and select the "Cluster SME Company" as a commercial legal entity.

