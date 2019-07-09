Azerbaijan’s Baktelecom connects thousands of new subscribers to fiber optic cable

9 July 2019 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Baku Telephone Communications (Baktelecom) of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies continues connecting residential buildings in Baku to fiber optic network in order to provide telephony, broadband internet and other modern telecommunications services in accordance with international standards, a source in the ministry told Trend.

As part of the second phase of the “Fiber to the Home” project, copper cables of various capacities in 24,000 apartments located in Yasamal, Khatai, Nizami, Sabunchu and Garadagh districts of Baku have been replaced with fiber optic cables meeting modern standards since April this year.

Residents provided with free internet equipment are connected to high-quality multimedia services. They got the opportunity to connect to telephony, internet and IPTV services through a single fiber optic line.

In the residential buildings, where the “Fiber to the Home” project is applied, announcements are posted about the possibility of connecting to fiber optic cable. At the same time, residents of Baku can receive information about the project coverage area by contacting the 7/24 single call center (155).

