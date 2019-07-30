Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

30 July 2019 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 30 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 8.5425 manats to 2,422.9505 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1058 manats to 27.9634 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 21.148 manats to 1,494.7590 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 35.615 manats to 2,634.8555 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 30, 2019

July 29, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,422.9505

2,414.4080

Silver

XAG

27.9634

27.8576

Platinum

XPT

1,494.7590

1,473.6110

Palladium

XPD

2,634.8555

2,599.2405

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 30)

----

