Ukraine expects restoration of flights with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry at the bilateral level is actively discussing the restoration of flights with countries, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Trend reports.

“Presently, there are positive signals stipulating the restoration of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Cyprus,” the deputy foreign minister added.

“Ukraine is considering restoring the flights with those countries in which, besides a controlled pandemic situation, there are regular flights and there are no restrictions on the entry of Ukrainian citizens,” Yenin added.

“We are actively continuing to work on relevant issues at the bilateral level,” the deputy foreign minister said. “Our diplomats are actively holding the negotiations with several countries. In case of the progress, we will inform the public."

Yenin stressed that the Foreign Ministry is actively learning from the foreign experience and is consulting with foreign partners on the gradual restoration of flights.

"Of course, we expect the countries that have canceled regular flights to gradually restore them, starting primarily from the domestic flights,” the deputy foreign minister said. “The countries will gradually remove restrictions for the categories of citizens who are allowed to enter the country. In the EU, this will concern, first of all, citizens of the EU countries."

Moreover, the deputy foreign minister stressed that as of today, in almost all cases, countries resort to the restrictions of one level or another, either by determining the categories of citizens who are allowed to fly (now this applies only to the citizens of the country or the citizens with the right to permanent residence) or restrictions on the regions from which the flights are prohibited to be made due to the outbreak of a pandemic there.

"For example, the vast majority of countries monitor the symptoms,” Yenin added. “At the same time, some countries, such as Austria, China, Japan also conduct mandatory coronavirus tests upon arrival.”

“Such countries as Cyprus, Singapore or the United Arab Emirates carry out quick tests,” the deputy foreign minister added. "There is a duty of self-isolation in almost all countries. It is possible to enter Austria, the Czech Republic and Serbia with a certificate about COVID-19 negative test results made during the last 2-4 days."