EU4Lankaran project aimed at developing production of vegetables, fruits in region - EU

The EU4Lankaran project is aimed at developing the production of vegetables and fruits in the region, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, Trend reports.

He noted that one of the main goals of this project is to develop the mentioned sector in the region at the same level as in Baku and even better.

The project also regulates various aspects related to the above-mentioned sector, in particular, the environment, water resources management, and others.

The project discusses the supply of Lankaran tomatoes to European countries.

At the same time, he noted that the region is rich in various other fruits and vegetables that can be grown there.

