Azerbaijan restricts poultry import from several more countries amid bird flu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan has imposed restrictions on the import of poultry meat from a number of countries, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency told Trend.

The agency is taking appropriate measures in accordance with the epizootic situation in the world on the basis of information received from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), in order to protect animals from infectious diseases that can move from other countries to the territory of Azerbaijan.

According to the OIE, a highly pathogenic outbreak of bird flu was recorded in the administrative-territorial units of Albania (Durres, Tirana, Kukes), Iraq (Basra), the Kingdom of Lesotho, the UK (North Yorkshire, Lisburn, Castlerie), as well as in the province of KwaZulu - Natal (South Africa).

In order to strengthen control, an appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan to take appropriate measures in relation to vehicles arriving or passing in transit from South Africa, Albania, Iraq, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the UK.