Azerbaijan's state budget for 2022 stable, risk-free – MP (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijan's state budget for 2022 is stable and risk-free, Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary Defence, Security, and Counter-Corruption Committee Ziyafat Asgarov said on Nov. 11, Trend reports.

Asgarov made the remark during the discussion of the draft state budget-2022 at a joint meeting of the Law Policy and State Building Committee, Defence, Security, and Counter-Corruption Committee, Committee for Human Rights, Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Connections of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Disciplinary Commission,

He noted that the Azerbaijani budget has stabilized and become balanced recently.

Asgarov also emphasized the special importance of the issues related to the budget balance and economic growth during this period.

The chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee added that enough funds have been allocated from the state budget to ensure security issues.

“The work of the security agencies must always be at a high level, given that we have such a neighbor as Armenia,” Asgarov added.

The revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget next year, in accordance with the official forecasts, will reach about 26.8 billion manat ($15.8 billion), increase of 5.4 percent, compared to 2021.

At the same time, state budget expenditures are planned to reach 29.9 billion manat ($17.6 billion), which is by 4.7 percent more than this year.