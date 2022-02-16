EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

The World Bank and the EU have united their resources in Azerbaijan for the first time to support the country's government, Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the ceremony of signing a grant agreement for the Azerbaijani government worth $5.2 million, Trend reports.

Michalko said that this document will be aimed at the technical support for the Azerbaijani government in accordance with its strategic priorities.

“It will also contribute to the achievement of the corresponding goals of the Azerbaijani government,” the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “Moreover, this initiative appears as a result of the long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU. We are confident that our cooperation will be positive and lasting.”

Michalko stressed that this program is envisaged till 2024 and will cover such sectors as climate change, the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, environmental protection and some other spheres.

“It is also planned to support Azerbaijan in the business sectors, the creation of smart cities and villages, assisting women’s business, introducing innovations in the country and a number of other spheres,” the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said.

Michalko added that all this work will help reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and business sector, as well as increase competitiveness in the Azerbaijani market.

“Our grant agreement serves the national development priorities of Azerbaijan adopted up to 2030,” the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said.

Michalko said that the EU has recently allocated two million euros for business development and inclusiveness in Azerbaijan.

The grant agreement for the Azerbaijani government will be signed in Baku on Feb. 16.

