Necessary to understand where to start expanding Southern Gas Corridor - US ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
It’s necessary to understand where to start the process of expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told the local media representatives, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting