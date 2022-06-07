Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan expects goods movement through TITR to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. It is necessary to work on the development of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdikarimov said at a meeting of Trade and Economic Mission, on June 7, Trend reports.

According to him, it is expected that the volume of freight traffic on this route will grow six times by the end of 2022.

"Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is on the rise in the post-pandemic period, direct flights have been launched,” Abdikarimov said.

He also noted that a memorandum on the establishment of Azerbaijani-Kazakh expert council had recently been signed.

"I invite all entrepreneurs to take part in council’s work. It is a good platform for development of not only political, but also economic ties," he said.

Abdikarimov reminded that August 2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Visit of Kazakh president to Azerbaijan is expected this year. Number of documents are expected to be signed during the visit," he added.