PwC Eurasia technology team expands digital transformation experience in the Central Asia and Caucasus countries (PHOTO)

Being one of SAP’s premier partners, PwC builds its solutions based on its deep sector experience and business-led perspective with SAP’s innovation-powering software.

PwC Eurasia's technology team was a leading sponsor of three SAP NOW forums that took place in three countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The main discussion in the SAP NOW forum in Almaty revolved around the growing role of technology in ensuring the long-term sustainability of a modern smart enterprise in the turbulent economy. The recent cases of migration to S/4HANA from Central & Eastern Europe presented by PwC aroused great interest among the Kazakhstani businesses.

One of the highlights of the forum in Tashkent was a presentation by the Chief Digital Transformation Officer of AKFA Group, the largest plastic and aluminium producer in Central Asia, dedicated to the successful completion of a two-year digital transformation project using SAP S/4HANA as their first step of the IPO journey. The team from PwC Eurasia has deployed core SAP S/4HANA modules at the headquarters and 3 plants of AKFA Group under very tight deadlines.

During SAP NOW forum in Baku, Farid Gattal, PwC Azerbaijan's Technology Leader, shared the recent digital transformation experience as well as financial services industry trends for the banking and insurance community, including the signing of a local partnership agreement between PwC and SAP. This is the first partnership agreement signed between SAP and PwC in CIS region.

“Change has always been part of business,” says Farid Gattal, “but today’s environment forces us to deal with change faster than ever before, with companies wanting to complete each part of their transformation process as quickly as they can. Our partnership with SAP is designed to help them do that.”

Our Technology team has once again demonstrated its strong commitment to the market of the Caucasus and Central Asia, being one of the most experienced SAP teams.

PwC’s Technology Consulting practice in Eurasia provides industry-focused services for private and public sector clients by expertise and on a country and regional level, with over 30 technology consultants in the region. Globally, PwC positioned as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide