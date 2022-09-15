ADB continues to support CAREC in increasing research potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Asian Development Bank (ADB) is continuing to support CAREC's program in building research capacity, President of ADB Shixin Chen said during the 6th CAREC Think Tank Development Forum on 'Recalibrating Growth Dynamics for Inclusive and Sustainable Economies', Trend reports.

"ADB has made promoting the building of the potential in knowledge area its priority. Amid the challenges in the region, the bank allocated $18 billion as part of the lending program on the basis of the development policy of the sector to implementation until 2024. ADB aims to expand the expertise base to assist its partners, as well as support CAREC in this vein. CAREC Institute and think tank network should look for more opportunities to support countries members in building their research capacity," he said.

According to him, ADB pays attention to resolving issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, the bank allocated $29 billion for healthcare and humanitarian assistance to the affected populations.

"Solving problems such as lack of water resources, health issues, and natural disasters is a priority for the bank. ADB has allocated $100 billion to solve these problems for implementation until 2030," he added.