Azerbaijani applicants registered on online platform of public oversight express their satisfaction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. More than 70 percent of applicants registered on the online platform of public oversight from June through August 2022 in Azerbaijan were satisfied with Trend reports.

The coordinator of the Government-Civil Society Dialogue Platform to promote 'Open Government' Alimammad Nuriyev made this remark during a round table on the results of work within the framework of the online platform of public oversight (www.enezaret.az).

He noted that this is a significant indicator.

The online platform of public oversight is a pilot project, implemented with the National Open Government Platform as part of the Civil Society for Transparency projects of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The purpose of this platform is to receive information from citizens with video and photo evidence on certain issues of public interest (roads, infrastructure, landscaping, etc.) and achieve their resolution in the relevant state bodies.