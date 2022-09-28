Social entrepreneurship significantly contributes to Azerbaijan's economy - UNDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. UNDP (United Nations Development Program) continues to support the development of social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, UNDP Resident Representative in the country Charu Bist said, Trend reports.

Bist made the remark during an event on ‘Social entrepreneurship policy in Azerbaijan: Policy and ecosystem recommendations to support social enterprises’, organized with the support of the EU and UNDP.

"Social entrepreneurs play a key role in the country's economic development. There are also promising examples in Azerbaijan of how social entrepreneurship creates new jobs and makes a significant contribution to the economy in general," the UNDP official said.

She noted that social entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan are enthusiastic and dedicated to their work, and with financial or any other support, they can develop even more successfully.

"We at UNDP are pleased to see that the Azerbaijani government pays significant attention in its strategy to supporting and stimulating the development of the country's social entrepreneurs," Bist added.

The official also noted that the set of policy and ecosystem-related recommendations presented at the event is the result of engaging a number of entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and other stakeholders in joint workshops, which was a great start on the path to inclusive economic growth in the country.