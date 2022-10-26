Format of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia co-op - very important for dev't of region, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The trilateral format of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia cooperation is very important for the development of the region, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov said during press conference in Geneva, Trend reports.

According to him, transport cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan is very well developed, the volume of transit traffic through the region is increasing.

"At the moment, Azerbaijan and Georgia are working on developing their transport potential, why shouldn't Armenia join? I think it will be beneficial for the entire region," Iskandarov said.