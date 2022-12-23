“Baku Steel Company” CJSC opened its first official retail center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The first official retail center of "Baku Steel Company" CJSC (BSC), the largest metallurgical company in the Caucasus region, was opened at 15 Mir-Jalal Street (Darnagul), N. Narimanov district, Baku city. With the opening of the new center, "Baku Steel Company" CJSC will be officially represented in the retail market of Azerbaijan.

The retail center will operate 6 days a week - from Tuesday to Sunday, from 08:00 to 17:00.

In the new sales center, which is fully compliant with technical safety regulations, customers are able to purchase high-quality fittings produced by "Baku Steel Company" CJSC in different diameters and lengths, in any number or weight. The center is also available for purchase of products such as rolled wire, clamps, round bars, seamless pipes, square and round billets and rolling shafts. Those interested in products and their prices may get information by e-mailing to [email protected] or by calling +994 12 4 900 800, +994 51 4 900 800.

It should be noted that until today the sale of the products of "Baku Steel Company" CJSC was carried out by the company mainly through wholesale and corporate sales methods.

For your information, "Baku Steel Company" CJSC currently produces high-quality rebars, rolled wire, square and round bars, seamless pipes, as well as various shaped castings. During its more than 20 years of activity, the products of "Baku Steel Company" CJSC, which became a well-known brand not only of Azerbaijan, but of the entire Caucasus region, were sold in great demand in the local market, and were exported to more than 20 countries in Europe, America and Asia.