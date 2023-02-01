CBA talks timeframe of adoption of law on payment systems and services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The law on payment systems and services is more likely to be adopted in the next 2-3 months, said Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov during the press conference dedicated to the changes in interest rate, Trend reports.

According to him, this bill is currently under consideration by some government agencies and it is expected that it will be submitted to Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) in the near future.

The bill "On Payment Systems and Services" has been prepared by the CBA, coordinated with the relevant state agencies, and submitted to the Government of Azerbaijan. During the preparation of this draft law, the main focus was on international practice and the use of leading technologies. In addition, the draft law is based on the Payment Services Directives and systems of the EU.