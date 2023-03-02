Azerbaijani ABA talks feasibility study on local demand for Islamic financial mechanisms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Feasibility study of demand for Islamic financial mechanisms should be conducted in Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said at the conference on "Prospects for the development of alternative financial markets in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Nuriyev, this issue was reflected in a joint document prepared by McKinsey & Company, ABA, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Ministry of Economy.

"In this regard, an action plan has been developed. We believe that the work to be carried out in this direction with the CBA, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and other interested parties will bring positive results, and we call on all banks to join this initiative" , he added.

Will be updated