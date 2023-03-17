Khanoba border point to ensure efficient cargo transit via Azerbaijan - Russian official

KHACHMAZ, Azerbaijan, March 17. Khanoba border point will ensure smooth and efficient transit of goods from India and Pakistan via Iran and Azerbaijan to Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said, Trend reports.

Overchuk made the remark on the sidelines of the ceremony of opening the Khanoba customs post on the Azerbaijan-Russia border after reconstruction.

"This will be the most important transport highway of the 21st century, and in fact today the first element of this highway has been put into operation," he said.

It’s expected that the commissioning of the “Khanoba” customs post will make it possible to pass up to 1,000 additional trucks per day.

The decision to reconstruct the Khanoba customs post was made in order to reduce the throughput of the Samur customs post.