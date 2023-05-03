Global economic changes had no significant impact on Azerbaijan - CBA head (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Global economic changes did not significantly affect the economy of Azerbaijan, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, the closure of two of the world's largest banks in general has a negative impact on the financial sector, in particular, its investment attractiveness.

Two regional US banks, California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and New York's Signature Bank, have collapsed under the weight of heavy losses on their bond portfolios and a massive run on deposits.

"Azerbaijan is a part of the world economy, but these facts have not had any impact on our economy," he said.

Kazimov said that the global economy continues to feel uncertain despite the decline in global inflation. According to forecasts of international organizations, global inflation will return to the baseline scenario only in 2025.