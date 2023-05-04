No big COVID-19 impact on Azerbaijan's socio-economic progress - World Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The COVID-19 pandemic has not had a strong impact on the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Sarah Michael said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the presentation of the World Bank's "Protection of Human Capital Trough Shocks and Crises" report.

According to her, the government of Azerbaijan successfully managed the education and health sectors during this period.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

"Azerbaijan provided assistance to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), as well as supported millions of citizens with various benefits and social support tools during the period of strict quarantine measures," she said.

The preparation of the WB's "Protection of Human Capital Trough Shocks and Crises" report was funded by the European Union and covers the education, health and social protection sectors of Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine).

It outlines courses relevant to the countries of the region and beyond, on how to protect human capital, build perfect and sustainable human development systems and minimize the long-term consequences of recurring crises.