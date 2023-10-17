Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan sets tariffs for travel on Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway

17 October 2023
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Tariff Council of Azerbaijan has established tariffs for traveling on the new section of the Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway, built as an alternative to the traditional road, Trend reports.

The tariffs for traveling on the new M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway, starting from the H.Z. Tagiyev settlement, including VAT, are as follows:

  • For passenger cars and trucks with a mass of up to 3.5 tons, the tariff is set at 9.3 gapiks (five cents) per 1 km (12 manat or $7 for the entire route).
  • For trucks and other vehicles with a mass exceeding 3.5 tons, the tariff will be 11.6 gapiks (6.8 cents) per 1 km (approximately 15 manat or $8.8 for the entire route).
  • For buses, the tariff per 1 km of this road is set at 7.8 gapiks (10 manat, or $5.88 for the entire route).
  • For TIR trailers and semi-trailers, the price is 19.4 gapiks ($11.4) per 1 km (25 manat or $14.7 for the entire route).

