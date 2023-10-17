Azerbaijan sets tariffs for travel on Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Tariff Council of Azerbaijan has established tariffs for traveling on the new section of the Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway, built as an alternative to the traditional road, Trend reports.

The tariffs for traveling on the new M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway, starting from the H.Z. Tagiyev settlement, including VAT, are as follows: