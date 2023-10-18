Azerbaijan keeps on providing top-grade web access to its citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. All households in Azerbaijan are planned to be provided with access to high-quality internet by the end of 2024, the advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Bayramov said at the 17th International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2023) in Baku, Trend reports.

"The issue of digital inclusion is one of the serious problems in the field of information and communication technologies. The authorities are taking serious steps to provide the population of Azerbaijan with high-quality internet access," he noted.

Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan, like other countries around the world, is also facing the issue of cyber security.

"The fight against cyber security, in addition to investments in innovation and technology, primarily requires the development of human skills. In this regard, Azerbaijan is constantly increasing the number of educational programs in the field of ICT," he emphasized.

The AICT2023 conference being held on October 18-20 is organized with the participation of ADA University, George Washington University, Turin Polytechnic University, and the IEEE [Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers] Azerbaijan Joint Chapter.

The conference has brought together researchers, scientists, software architects, and industry specialists to discuss innovative ideas and various topics related to next-generation information technologies and services.