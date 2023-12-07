Baku hosts VI meeting of Azerbaijan-UK joint commission on economic co-op (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Baku hosts VI meeting of Azerbaijan-UK joint commission on economic co-op

Economy Materials 7 December 2023 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Baku hosts VI meeting of Azerbaijan-UK joint commission on economic co-op

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

