Trade Minister spells out number of Turkish companies in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. A total of 5,700 Turkish companies operate in Azerbaijan, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"At the same time, 2,800 Azerbaijani companies operate in Türkiye," the minister emphasized.

According to him, the establishment of workplaces and the exchange of expertise by firms from both countries is crucial for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"Azerbaijani companies in Türkiye operate in such spheres as manufacturing, construction, education, real estate, healthcare, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and mining," the minister added.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

