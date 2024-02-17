Azerbaijani delegation to visit Nairobi for climate action discussions - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. We will visit Nairobi, Kenya next week to participate in discussions on climate action, Minister of Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"For the COP29 presidency, the Munich Security Conference provides an excellent opportunity to hear diverse ideas and priorities concerning climate change. Last week, we visited the UAE, and next week, we will be in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in additional discussions. Simultaneously, we are currently in the process of listening to and absorbing various initiatives and ideas from all countries. All of this will provide an opportunity to make good decisions in Baku," he said.

The minister noted that COP29 scheduled to be held in Baku in November 2024 will focus on transparency and inclusivity.

"We would like to invite everyone to participate in this fantastic event. We believe that valuable conclusions can be drawn from the discussions. This presents an excellent opportunity to carry forward the significant consensus established in Dubai to Baku and eventually to Brazil. The collaboration between these three countries offers a promising chance to advance the climate agenda," Babayev added.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official on December 11, 2023, in Dubai.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.