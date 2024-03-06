Kapital Bank has been honored in six categories by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA)

Kapital Bank won in six nominations of the “Banking Awards – 2023” (“Bankçılıq Mükafatları – 2023”), which is traditionally held by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

Kapital Bank was awarded in the following categories for 2023: “Corporate Social Responsibility”, “Most Active Bank Supporting Educational Projects”, “ABA Member Implementing Measures to Improve the Financial Inclusion of Small and Medium Businesses”, “Awareness initiatives on digital payments security”, “Most Active Bank Supporting Sustainable Banking Projects” and “Participation in the entrepreneurship program”.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.