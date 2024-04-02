Overseas remittances to Azerbaijan decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijani banks received 317.9 million manat ($187 million) using quick money transfer systems from January to February 2024, while monies sent from Azerbaijani banks overseas totaled 87.4 million manat ($51.4 million), Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Central Bank.

The volume of funds received by banks through fast money transfer systems decreased by 31.2 percent, or 144.5 million manat ($85 million), compared to January–February of last year, while transfers from banks abroad decreased by 29.6 percent, or 36.7 million manat ($21.5 million).

To note, during the first 2 months of last year in Azerbaijan, 462.4 million manat ($272 million) were transferred to banks through fast money transfer systems. The volume of funds sent from banks abroad amounted to 124.1 million manat ($73 million).

