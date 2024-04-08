Azerbaijan implements dozens of initiatives within UN Sustainable Development Goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Last year, Azerbaijan implemented 60 initiatives within the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 20 of which have been completed, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Kerimov said during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Trend reports.

"Twenty out of the sixty initiatives that were launched last year that were in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were accomplished. There are plans to implement 49 initiatives by 2024. There's also an emphasis on improving food safety action plans, honing mine clearance skills, and improving healthcare services," he stated.

