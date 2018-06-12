Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - vice speaker

12 June 2018 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has the right to liberate its occupied lands by military means in line with the country’s legislation and the UN Charter, Azerbaijan’s first Vice Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov said at an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament June 12.

“We, being a peace-loving state, reject war as means of claiming the territory of other states,” he noted, adding that Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories were occupied by Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

