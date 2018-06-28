Zakharova: Resolution of Karabakh conflict - one of most pressing topics for Russia (UPDATE)

28 June 2018 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most pressing topics for Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press conference on June 28.

"Russia’s point of view has not changed,” she said. “We are working with the two parties to achieve a result. For us this topic is one of the most pressing on the international agenda. Therefore, of course, the achievement of a settlement on the basis of agreements and coordinated positions between the two countries and mutual respect meet our interests. The basic approaches of Russia as a state to the problems remain unchanged. We really think confrontational rhetoric only leads to the continuation of confrontation.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

