OSCE to hold monitoring on border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

9 July 2018 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The next monitoring is planned to be carried out in the direction of the Aghdam region on July 10 at the line of contact between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia in accordance with the mandate of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

According to the report of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, released July 9, the Field Assistants to the Personal Representative Simon Tiller and Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik will conduct monitoring on the part of Azerbaijan.

The monitoring of the Azerbaijani territory occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces will be carried out by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Michael Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and representative of the HLPG Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

