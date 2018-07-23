Venue, date of next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to be specified

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev, Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The venue and date of the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers are being specified, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said at the press conference in Baku on July 23.

“The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will submit the corresponding proposals on the venue and date of the meeting,” he added. “The date and venue of the ministerial meeting will be specified on the basis of these proposals.”

Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan supports the continuation of substantive negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the existing format.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

