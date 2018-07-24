Destruction of facilities in Armenia to make life extinct for centuries (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

There are objects in Armenia, after the destruction of which there will be no life in these territories for centuries, the press service of the Ministry of defense of Azerbaijan told Trend July 24.

The statement was made following the remarks of the head of the criminal military regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories Levon Mnatsakanyan about "striking, if necessary, the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station."

The press service said that the analysis of the Armenian press shows that the delusional statements of the military-political leadership of this country and the representatives of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh prove that they are seriously concerned, are in fear and panic.

The Azerbaijani army is ready for any development of events on the frontline, the message said.

The most modern weapon systems that are in service with the army and have the crushing power, are capable of destroying all the important military facilities of the enemy and strategic communications in a short time, said the message.

As for the absurd statemtn of Mnatsakanyan, the air and missile defense systems of Azerbaijan ensure the full security of the air space, as well as the state and military facilities of special importance, said the defense ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news