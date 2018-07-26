Military prosecutor talks investigation on crimes of Armenian army against Azerbaijanis

26 July 2018 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office continues to carry out the investigation in connection with the crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces against the Azerbaijanis, Lieutenant-General Khanlar Valiyev, deputy prosecutor general, military prosecutor, said at a meeting in the Military Prosecutor's Office in Baku July 26.

During the meeting, Valiyev spoke about the course of the investigation in connection with the tragedies in Khojaly, Garadaghli, Meshali, Baganis Ayrim, as well as torture, terrorist acts and crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces.

He stressed that intensive investigative measures are underway.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Agency talks implementation of mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:37
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 27
Economy news 17:36
Clothing production growing steadily in Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:24
Iran calls for broadening of tourism co-op with Azerbaijan
Tourism 13:37
SOCAR-AQS wins tender for well drilling in Bangladesh
Oil&Gas 12:33
French SUEZ Group reveals details of contract with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:33
Latest
State service talks commissioning of seed processing enterprises in Azerbaijan
Economy news 19:47
Kazakh bank's liabilities decrease 49% in six months
Economy news 19:36
Turkey’s State Airports Authority to buy vacuum cleaners via tender
Turkey 19:21
Turkish pilgrims injured in bus accident in Saudi Arabia
Turkey 19:18
ADB launches Strategy 2030 to respond to changing needs of Asia and Pacific
Economy news 19:14
Turkey’s General Administration of Airports to buy diesel, gasoline via tender
Tenders 18:54
Agency talks implementation of mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:37
Reproductive farm to be created in Kazakhstan’s Akmola
Economy news 18:37
Turning from China, Mnuchin says U.S. focused on EU pact
US 18:34