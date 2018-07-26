Military prosecutor talks investigation on crimes of Armenian army against Azerbaijanis

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office continues to carry out the investigation in connection with the crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces against the Azerbaijanis, Lieutenant-General Khanlar Valiyev, deputy prosecutor general, military prosecutor, said at a meeting in the Military Prosecutor's Office in Baku July 26.

During the meeting, Valiyev spoke about the course of the investigation in connection with the tragedies in Khojaly, Garadaghli, Meshali, Baganis Ayrim, as well as torture, terrorist acts and crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces.

He stressed that intensive investigative measures are underway.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

