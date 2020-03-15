Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.