Colonel general: Azerbaijani people always ready to liberate occupied territories

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 April 2020 21:25 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

The statements made by the Armenian leadership and the Foreign Ministry from the position of an invader, avoiding the agreements on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict testify to the real goal here, and certainly gives grounds for Azerbaijan to exercise the right to liberate its lands by military way, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Colonel General Maharram Aliyev said in an interview with Trend.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan stated that in negotiations it stands for the peaceful settlement of the conflict on a legal basis,” the colonel general added. “From this point of view, I think that the Armenian leadership’s incessant attempts through various tricks to evade this process, leave Azerbaijan no other choice.”

“I would like to remind another important factor,” Aliyev added. “Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reiterated his decisive position from a number of important international tribunes. While speaking both at the Munich Security Conference and at the Valdai Club, held with the participation of the heads of state of the CIS countries, President Aliyev emphasized that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan will never put up with an aggressive policy,” the colonel general said.

“President Aliyev’s statement “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” is still greatly disturbing Armenian military and political circles,” assistant to the president added. “I think that by making awkward statements, they are trying to hide fear. In general, the Armenian side, which rejects the negotiations, is doomed to realize that such behavior promises nothing for the country or people.”

While answering the question related to the degree of interest of the Armenian people in the continuation of the conflict, and whether it is possible to consider the notorious opinion of the Armenian authorities with the opinion of people from one angle, assistant to the president said that he does not think so.

“The ordinary Armenian people do not share the interests of the authorities, which constantly change,” the colonel general added. “History and documents prove that the basis of the conflict was laid by representatives of the foreign Armenian lobby, as well as Dashnaktsutyun representatives, coming from the interests of ultra-nationalists and terrorists.”

“That is, ordinary Armenian people did not participate in the preparation of this insidious plan,” the colonel general said. “We have repeatedly seen the situation when people loudly protest against the war, mothers of young men who are sent to serve in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and die there, demand to put an end to the conflict. While commenting on this issue, President Aliyev emphasized that if an Armenian soldier does not want to die in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, let the Armenian leadership put an end to the aggressive policy and withdraw its armed forces from the Azerbaijani lands.”

“Azerbaijan, which has a strong army, its armed forces, which have advanced military-industrial capabilities, hold high positions in various army ratings and polls,” assistant to the president said. “Therefore, I think that if Azerbaijan sits at the negotiating table, then the factor of military strength and military power is taken into account.”

“The facts reflect these realities,” assistant to the president added. “For example, today everyone, beginning from the Armenian military-political circles and ending with ordinary citizens, know and understand that Azerbaijan’s success in April 2016, as well as the victory in the Gunnut village in 2018, may be continued and the banner of victory may fly over all occupied territories.”

“Therefore, Armenians may think that by making absurd and dull statements they will be able to get away with it, but they are fundamentally mistaken,” the colonel general added. “The Azerbaijani armed forces have a solid position not only in the region, but also in ensuring and protecting international security. For many years, Azerbaijani servicemen have ranked first both within the NATO training and in large-scale military exercises which are held in different countries, as well as in the fight against international terrorism. ”

The colonel general emphasized that the Azerbaijani people are waiting for the order of the supreme commander-in-chief and always demonstrate the readiness to mobilize for the liberation of the occupied territories.

“This is an undeniably fair voice of our country, our people,” the colonel general said. “Therefore, the aggressors should remember that besides strong diplomacy, Azerbaijan also has a factor of military rhetoric. That is, as opposed to the absurd, worthless opinions of the Armenian military-political leadership, aimed at the public, the statements of the Azerbaijani leadership are accompanied with practical actions. ”

While commenting on Armenia’s helplessness towards the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the colonel general said that Armenia, isolated for many years from regional and international projects, also suffers from the powerful blows of the virus.

“I would say that during the period when the whole world is struggling against COVID-19 and even leading countries are experiencing various crises, notorious behavior of Armenia, which has no military, social and economic support, in the hope of an unknown ‘miracle’ leaves an impression of frivolity,” the colonel general added.

“Instead of making useless statements, it would be better for the Armenian leadership to take measures to prevent coronavirus infection in the military,” assistant to the president said. “According to the Armenian media, there are enough cases of infection in the army. After the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the political and economic foundations and opportunities are changing in the world, so Armenia one way or another should understand this.”

“If the Armenian leadership wants the country to survive, fortify its position, it is necessary to avoid the useless statements and to observe the agreements to resolve the conflict,” the colonel general said. “If there is an outbreak of a virus in the army of one country, then what advantage does this army have? Therefore, I think that Armenia has no way out."

“I think that the Armenian military-political and diplomatic circles must review these facts, conduct analysis, demonstrate common sense,” the colonel general said. “Otherwise, the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the supreme commander-in-chief will overthrow the enemy in a short period of time, and the tricolor Azerbaijani flag will fly over the liberated territories.”

