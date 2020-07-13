Azerbaijan strikes Armenian army stronghold, destroys manpower (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani army inflicted strikes on Armenian army's stronghold, destroying manpower, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry’s press office.

On the night of July 12-13, tensions continued on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Tovuz district’s direction.

In the night battles involving artillery, mortars and tanks, Azerbaijani military divisions destroyed the stronghold, artillery installations, automotive equipment and manpower of the Armenian military unit.

During the battles, the senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani army, Rashid Mahmudov was killed.

Currently, the situation is under the control of Azerbaijani troops.

"The Armenian side hides information about its losses," said the ministry.